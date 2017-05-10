Azerbaijani president visits Heydar Aliyev’s grave

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the national leader Heydar Aliyev’s grave in the Alley of Honors.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev, and paid tribute to him.



Then, the head of state laid flowers at the graves of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, outstanding statesman Aziz Aliyev, renowned doctor and scientist Tamerlan Aliyev.



The ceremony was also attended by other officials and MPs.

News.Az

