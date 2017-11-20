Azerbaijani president vows to avenge child victims of Armenian armed provocations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The blood of innocent Azerbaijani children killed as a result of Armenian armed provocations will be avenged, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in a message addressed to participants of the 4th National Children's Forum, APA reported.



“Our state has mobilized its forces for the protection of refugees and internally displaced persons and their children whose rights were grossly violated as a result of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” reads the message.



“I’m confident that the blood of our innocent children killed as a result of enemy provocations will be avenged, and the Armenian aggression will be stopped. Azerbaijan’s just cause will triumph and justice will be restored,” said Ilham Aliyev.

News.Az

