Azerbaijani President: We are implementing first urban development project in Fuzuli

“All our cities will be like Fuzuli. Because we are implementing the first urban development project in Fuzuli,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he met with residents who moved to the city of Fuzuli and members of the general public of the district on the “Fuzuli City Day”, News.Az reports.

“It is true that the people of Lachin returned to their homeland a little earlier than the people of Fuzuli. But because the Armenians had settled illegally in the city of Lachin, some of the buildings were left there, so we simply restored those houses and created the most beautiful conditions. Therefore, the previous urban planning landscape of Lachin is in place. Here though, the city is being completely rebuilt,” the head of state underlined.

