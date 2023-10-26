Azerbaijani President: We are moving towards green agenda. This is a deliberate choice

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Today's project is the first among many to come. As I said, three investment agreements will be signed today, but our plans are much broader. We plan to work together to produce in phases up to 10 gigawatts of renewables,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an official inauguration of the 230 MW Garadagh Solar PV Plant, News.Az reports.

Pointing out that this will be a total revolution in the energy development of the region, the head of state noted that Azerbaijan is a country where the first oil in the world was produced in the middle of 19th century.

“And now, having in mind that still we are rich in fossil fuel resources, we are moving towards green agenda. This is a deliberate choice. This is our contribution not only to the future development of Azerbaijan, but to the issues related to the climate change,” the President of Azerbaijan underlined.

News.Az