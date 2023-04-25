Azerbaijani President: We are redrawing energy map of Eurasia

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We are continuing our active energy diplomacy, and the implementation of mega projects starting from oil, now gas, then hydrogen, green hydrogen,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a signing ceremony of the “Memorandum of Understanding for encouraging cooperation among Bulgartransgaz (Bulgaria), Transgaz (Romania), FGSZ (Hungary), Eustream (Slovakia) and the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR)” in Sofia, News.Az reports.

“And all that will connect us with the solid transmission links and will create absolutely new situation. So, we are actually redrawing the energy map of Eurasia,” the head of state noted.

News.Az