Azerbaijani President: We are strongly committed to multilateralism

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We are strongly committed to multilateralism and have promoted the values of multilateralism during our four-year chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement from 2019 until the beginning of this year,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, themed “Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity” in Baku, News.Az reports.

“We are strongly committed to the founding principles of the Non-Aligned Movement, which include territorial integrity, sovereignty of the countries, and non-interference in internal affairs of the countries. Based on our initiative, the Parliamentary Network was created for the first time. The Youth and Women platforms were created. I'm sure that the institutional development of the Non-Aligned Movement will continue in the future,” the head of state mentioned.





News.Az