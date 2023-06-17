Azerbaijani President: We attach special importance to development of relations with UK

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to His Majesty Charles III, King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, News.Az reports.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am happy to convey my most sincere congratulations and best wishes to You and through You, all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland - King's Birthday,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“We attach special importance to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom. I am sure that the friendly relations established between our countries and our multifaceted cooperation will continue to strengthen and expand in line with the interests of our peoples.

I wish You good health, happiness, success in your activities, and the friendly people of the United Kingdom everlasting prosperity,” the head of state added.

