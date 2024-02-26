Azerbaijani President: We avenged innocent victims of Khojaly on battlefield

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We have restored historical justice. We avenged the innocent victims of Khojaly on the battlefield and did not let their blood remain on the ground,” said President Ilham Aliyev during his meeting with representatives of the general public from the Khojaly district, News.Az reports.

“It took 30 years, but the work we did in those 30 years and our consistent policies made it possible for us to come and live here today,” the head of state underlined.

