Azerbaijani President: We must protect our media landscape from external negative influences, just like any other country
- 26 Apr 2024 09:00
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 195620
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-president-we-must-protect-our-media-landscape-from-external-negative-influences-just-like-any-other-country Copied
“We must protect our media landscape from external negative influences, just like any other country, and everyone must comply with the laws,” President Ilham Aliyev said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on April 26, News.Az reports.
"Azerbaijan has a free society, where people, including media representatives, live, work, and create in complete freedom," stated the head of state.