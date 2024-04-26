Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani President: We must protect our media landscape from external negative influences, just like any other country

“We must protect our media landscape from external negative influences, just like any other country, and everyone must comply with the laws,” President Ilham Aliyev said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on April 26, News.Az reports. 

"Azerbaijan has a free society, where people, including media representatives, live, work, and create in complete freedom," stated the head of state.


