Azerbaijani President: ‘We plan by 2027 to double our gas export to Europe and this is doable’

+ ↺ − 16 px

“So, we plan by 2027 to double our gas export to Europe and this is doable. Because we have resources. We have mutual political will, and we have a very high level of mutual trust,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting held in Baku, News.Az reports.

“So, one of the important factors of successful implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project apart from technical and sometimes political issues to be resolved is the high level of mutual trust and I would even call it a mutual solidarity, when we immediately are seeing that someone is in need trying to support,” the head of state added.

News.Az