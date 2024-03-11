Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani President: We rejoice in successes of Kazakhstan

“We rejoice in the successes of Kazakhstan,” President Ilham Aliyev said at the first meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan High-Level Intergovernmental Council.

Congratulating President Tokayev and the fraternal people of Kazakhstan on the impressive achievements in socio-economic development and innovative progress, the head of state emphasized: “The economic growth and the increase in Kazakhstan's gross domestic product indicate a sound and well-calibrated economic policy. We also fully support your reforms aimed at modernizing the country and diversifying the economy, which have already made significant progress.”


