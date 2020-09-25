Azerbaijani President: We urge all countries to refrain from supplying arms to Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We are seriously concerned by increasing cases of arms supply to Armenia, especially right after the military provocation of Armenia in Tovuz district of Azerbaijan," said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the general debates of the 75th sessionof the United Nations General Assembly in a video format, News.Az reports.

"Active military clashes at the state border stopped on July 16. Next day starting from July 17 until September, we witnessed delivery of more than one thousand tons of military equipment to Armenia by military cargo planes. Taking into account that Armenia is one of the poorest countries of the world and can not afford paying for weapons billions of US dollars, we assume that it gets weapons free of charge.

Supply of weapons to an aggressor and a country that perpetrated ethnic cleansing significantly undermines the peace negotiations and encourage the occupying state to instigate new military provocations. In this context, we urge all countries to refrain from supplying arms to Armenia," the President said.

