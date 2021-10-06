Azerbaijani President: We want to turn the page and establish relations with our neighbor Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

We want to turn the page and to establish relations with our neighbor Armenia, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said as he received credentials of newly appointed Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko.

“Now I think one of the most important areas will be the post-war development and the contribution of the EU towards the establishment of sustainable peace and cooperation. We are ready for that. Probably, you heard about my statements on that. I say what I mean and this is our policy. We want to turn the page. We want to establish relations with our neighbor Armenia and we are ready to start negotiations on the peace agreement, on delimitation, on opening communications. Partly this process has started but I think if the European Union is actively involved and I see that there is such a desire that can help us in many areas,” the head of state said.

President Aliyev noted that the situation in the Southern Caucasus now may have absolutely new dimension which it didn’t have for 30 years and which can be also a very important factor of stability, predictability, and peace.

News.Az