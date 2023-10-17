Azerbaijani President: Winning this historic Victory in such difficult geographical terrain is truly unmatched

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Of course, every life is irreplaceable. However, the operations of the second Karabakh war were planned so that we could minimize our losses, and we achieved that. I want to say again that we should always be indebted to them (martyrs – ed.). The younger generation should always be educated in this spirit,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he met with residents who moved to the city of Fuzuli and members of the general public of the district on the “Fuzuli City Day”, News.Az reports.

“Their (martyrs – ed.) heroism is unforgettable. Winning this historic Victory in such a difficult geographical terrain is truly unmatched. The enemy had taken all the heights. If you go in any direction from here, you will see that almost every hill had their post, battle station, several lines of defense, barbed wire and mines. It took our soldiers a great deal of courage to break through and advance under fire. This is something that probably never happened in the world’s military history. If it did, let them tell us where. It didn't happen before, the people of Azerbaijan did that,” the head of state pointed out.





