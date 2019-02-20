Azerbaijani president with Italy’s state secretary for economic development

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with State Secretary for Economic Development of the Republic of Italy Andrea Cioffi.

President Ilham Aliyev said he is glad to meet with Italian Undersecretary for Economic Development Andrea Cioffi, expressing his confidence that the visit will be fruitful. The head of state hailed a high level of relations between Azerbaijan and Italy, describing the two countries as good partners. Recalling his participation in the recent inauguration of the SOCAR Polymer plant built by an Italian company, the President said that he was joined by Italian President Sergio Mattarella to launch the first stage of the project last year.

President Ilham Aliyev praised the successful activity of Italian companies operating in many fields in Azerbaijan, including oil and gas, construction and other sectors of the economy. The head of state hailed high-level relations between the countries in terms of the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project. The President said this project closely links states and companies.

Italian Undersecretary for Economic Development Andrea Cioffi thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the reception. He said the meeting with the head of state is a good opportunity to exchange views on many issues. Andrea Cioffi hailed the development of relations with Azerbaijan in all areas, including trade.

News.Az

