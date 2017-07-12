Azerbaijani president: Zahra's blood avenged

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani army inflicted a crushing blow on the enemy, and the blood of Zahra and her grandmother were avenged, said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The president made this statement at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to results of socio-economic development in the first half of 2017 and objectives for the future, APA reported.



The head of state mentioned that an Azerbaijani solider was killed in an Armenian sabotage last month, noting that the army fiercely retaliated against the enemy.



The president regarded the killing of toddler Zahra and her grandmother in an Armenian military provocation in Fuzuli’s Alkhanli village as a war crime. He added that this crime has exposed the fascist nature of Armenia’s political leadership.



The president noted that considerable progress has been made about Azerbaijan’s just stance in respect of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. President Aliyev stressed that the so-called referendum held by the separatist regime early this year was not recognized by the international community.



“By this means, the international community reaffirmed its recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh as Azerbaijan’s integral part,” he added.

News.Az

