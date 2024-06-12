Azerbaijani presidential aide, Turkish envoy to NATO discuss regional developments

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, met with Levent Gumrukcu, Türkiye’s Permanent Representative to NATO.

This was announced by Jafar Huseynzade, Head of Azerbaijan’s Mission to the NATO, News.Az reports.The parties discussed the NATO-Azerbaijan partnership, the recent developments in the region and other issues during the meeting.“Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev met with the Permanent Representative of Türkiye to NATO Levent Gumrukcu. They had discussions about the NATO- Azerbaijan partnership, the recent developments in the region, the normalization process with Armenia, Azerbaijan`s COP29 Presidency and other issues of mutual interest. The strong and enduring brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and NATO ally Türkiye were reemphasized,” Jafarzade said on X.

News.Az