Azerbaijani presidential aide briefs foreign diplomats about situation on Lachin-Shusha road

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev on Tuesday informed the representatives of diplomatic corps accredited to the country about the situation on the Lachin-Shusha road, News.Az reports.

“As you know, many issues are created to disrupt the agenda. Some issues are also used as propaganda elements,” Hajiyev said at a meeting with the foreign diplomats.

The presidential aide pointed out that Armenia carried out many illegal activities during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories.

“Azerbaijan's public and civil facilities, including cultural monuments, were destroyed. We witnessed this during our last visit to the liberated territories,” he added.

News.Az