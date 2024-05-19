Azerbaijani presidential aide discusses Baku-Washington ties at US Institute of Peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, visited the US Institute of Peace (USIP) to engage in a comprehensive exchange of views on the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the United States.

During his visit, Hajiyev discussed a range of topics with the distinguished participants at USIP, focusing on the promotion of the bilateral partnership between Baku and Washington, News.Az reports.In a post on the social network X, he expressed gratitude to the US Institute of Peace for hosting the dialogue.“Thanks United States Institute of Peace for hosting us. We had broad exchange with the distinguished participants on bilatral relations between Azerbaijan and the United States and further promotion of our partnership, Azerbaijan's more global and new foreign policy vision such as COP29 and climate and green solidarity agenda, Central Asia/Azerbaijan as one single geopolitical and geoeconomic space and enhancement of regional cooperation, Middle Corridor, Caspian-Black Sea renewable corridor project, Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization and advancement of peace agenda, transformation and integration of the region of South Caucasus and more,” the presidential aide wrote.

News.Az