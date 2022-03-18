Azerbaijani presidential aide discusses UNEP mission to liberated lands with director of Europe Office

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant of the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev discussed with Bruno Pozzi, Director of Europe Office of UNEP, the organization’s field mission to liberated lands.

"With Bruno Pozzi, Director of Europe Office of UNEP we discussed UNEP field mission to liberated lands, including Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Hadrut and Shusha to assess environmental situation. 30 years long military occupation of Armenia accompanied with vast ecological damage", Hajiyev tweeted.

News.Az