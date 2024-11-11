Azerbaijani presidential aide highlights Armenia’s continued landmine threat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has highlighted Armenia’s continued landmine threat on the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

Hajiyev took to X on Monday to express concern over the rising number of landmine victims in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.“Landmine victims in Azerbaijan continue to grow. Azerbaijan is suffering from the consequences of Armenia’s 30 year long military occupation,” the presidential aide stated.The infographics shared by Hajiyev reveal that a total of 382 people have fallen victim to landmines in Azerbaijan since November 10, 2020. Of these, 70 individuals have lost their lives, while 312 others have sustained injuries. The data also indicates that since 1991, the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) has registered over 3,400 landmine victims.Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry earlier announced that an Azerbaijani Army serviceman was injured in a landmine blast on Sunday. The incident occurred in Gulustan village in Azerbaijan’s Goranboy district.

News.Az