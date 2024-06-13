Azerbaijani presidential aide holds meetings at NATO headquarters

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev paid a visit to Belgium on June 12-13.

Within the framework of the visit, Hajiyev took part in a political dialogue in the format "NATO+Azerbaijan" with the participation of allied countries at NATO headquarters, News.Az reports citing Azerbaijan's mission in NATO.During the meeting, Hajiyev and allies discussed the current situation and future prospects of the Azerbaijan-NATO partnership, the important role of Azerbaijan in regional transport links and energy security in Europe, the process of preparation for COP29, Azerbaijan's climate and green agenda, as well as the process of normalisation of relations with Armenia and promotion of the peace programme.Allies expressed support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty and commended Azerbaijan's partnership with the Alliance as a reliable NATO partner, as well as its contribution to NATO missions and operations and humanitarian support to Ukraine.Moreover, the parties underlined Azerbaijan's important role in regional transport links and energy security in Europe.The participants positively assessed Azerbaijan's efforts to switch to green energy and combat climate change, and support was expressed for the Cop29 Chairmanship.The Allies unanimously expressed support for the normalisation process and peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia and welcomed the latest agreement on the delimitation of the state border between the two countries.During the visit, Hajiyev also met with Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Innovation, Hybrid and Cybersecurity Technologies James Appathurai, NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina and Turkey's Permanent Representative to NATO Zeki Levent Gumrukcu.

News.Az