Azerbaijani presidential aide holds phone talk with Turkish presidential spokesman

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev had a telephone conversation with Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin.

“Pleased to have a telephone conversation with my good friend Ibrahim Kalın. As we are in regular contact, pleased to have telephone conversation with my good friend Ibrahim Kalın. As OSCE and Minsk Group member and leading regional country we reiterated Turkey's important role in resolution process of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict," Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page.

News.Az