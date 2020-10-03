Azerbaijani presidential aide interviewed by Russia Today Arabic channel (VIDEO)
Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev has been interviewed by Russia Today Arabic channel.
Hikmat Hajiyev highlighted the military aggression of the Armenian armed forces against Azerbaijan and their recent provocations.