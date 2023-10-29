Azerbaijani presidential aide, Iranian ambassador discuss bilateral relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev has met with Iranian Ambassador to Baku Seyed Abbas Mousavi, News.Az reports.

Bilateral relations, processes taking place in the South Caucasus region, as well as peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia were discussed at the meeting.

The sides exchanged views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as well as the role of Islamic countries in this regard.

News.Az