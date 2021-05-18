Azerbaijani presidential aide meets with EU commissioner

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, who is on a visit to Brussels, met with EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi.

"With Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to President Ilham Aliyev and Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of Presidential Administration, discussed EU-Azerbaijan bilateral relations, EU assistance to Nagorno-Karabakh, post COVID-19 economic recovery and TAP pipeline potential," Commissioner Varhelyi tweeted.

News.Az