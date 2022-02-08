Azerbaijani presidential aide meets with chief of Organization of Turkic States
Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department at the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev on Tuesday met with Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Bagdad Amreyev.
The current projects on the organization's broad agenda were discussed during the meeting, Hajiyev tweeted.