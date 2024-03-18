Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani presidential aide meets with China’s vice minister of ecology

Azerbaijani presidential aide meets with China’s vice minister of ecology

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev held a meeting with China’s Vice Minister of Ecology and Environment Zhao Yingmin, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the parties held broad discussions on the upcoming COP29 in Azerbaijan.

“Within the visit to China, pleased to meet with the Vice minister of ecology and environment Mr. Zhao Yingmin and had broad discussions on upcoming COP29 in Aerbaijan, climate justice, common but differentiated responsibilities concept, and views of Global South with regard to climate action and green transition. Cooperation with Chinese companies in the green transition agenda of Azerbaijan was highly appreciated,” Hajiyev said on X.


