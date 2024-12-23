Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani presidential aide meets with Pakistani envoy

Photo source: Official X account of Pakistani Ambassdor to Azerbaijan Qasim Mohiuddin

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, held a meeting with Pakistani Ambassador to Baku Qasim Mohiuddin for talks.

The announcement was made by the Pakistani ambassador, News.Az reports.

“As envisioned by our leadership, we remain committed to further advancing Pakistan – Azerbaijan collaboration in all sectors,” Mohiuddin wrote on X.


