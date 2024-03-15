Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani presidential aide meets with Turkish foreign minister

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani presidential aide meets with Turkish foreign minister

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev held a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Baku.

The information was disseminated by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, News.Az reports.  

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the XI Global Baku Forum themed “Fixing the Fractured World”.

As part of his visit to Baku, FM Fidan held a trilateral meeting with his Azerbaijani and Georgian counterparts, Jeyhun Bayramov and Ilia Darchiashvili, respectively.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      