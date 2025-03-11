Azerbaijani presidential aide meets with UK state minister for defence

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has met with Vernon Coaker, UK Minister of State for Defense, in London.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the UK Elin Suleymanov made this announcement in a post on his X account, News.Az reports.

“Thank you Minister Vernon Coaker, for your warm welcome to Azerbaijani president's aide Hikmet Hajiyev in the UK!” the ambassador wrote.

