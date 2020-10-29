Azerbaijani presidential aide, reps of diplomatic corps arrive in Barda (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev arrived in Barda and Tartar together with representatives of media and diplomatic corps.

Earlier today, Hajiyev tweeted: "We are on the way to Barda and Tartar to show Armenia's intentional war crimes against innocent civilians to international media and diplomatic corps. They will see on the spot crimes of Armenia's political-military leadership. We thank our diplomatic corps for compassion!"

News.Az