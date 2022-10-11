Azerbaijani presidential aide shares post on second anniversary of Armenia’s fourth rocket attack on Ganja
Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev made a Twitter post on the second anniversary of another missile attack by Armenian armed forces on Azerbaijan’s Ganja city, News.Az reports.
“During 44 Days War in 2020 pol-military leadership of Armenia ordered to bomb Ganja, Barda, Tartar and other cities of #Azerbaijan in a deliberate and indiscriminate manner with ballistic SCUD missile strikes with the solemn goal of inflicting maximum casualties among civilians,” Hajiyev tweeted.