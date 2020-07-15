Azerbaijani presidential assistant exposes Armenian FM’s lies on live TV broadcast

+ ↺ − 16 px

A debate between Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev and Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan was held by Al Jazeera broadcaster of Al Jazeera Media Network.

During the debate, Mnatsakanyan tried to distort the essence of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, saying that Armenia is allegedly a supporter of peace, that his country is working to prevent tension and is a guarantor of the security of the Armenians of the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Hajiyev, in turn, exposed the lies of the Armenian foreign minister during the live broadcast.

He emphasized that statements made by the Armenian minister once again confirm Armenia’s aggressive policy and territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

The presidential assistant noted that Armenia occupied Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions of Azerbaijan through military aggression, more than a million Azerbaijanis were subjected to ethnic cleansing and were expelled from the occupied territories. Hajiyev stressed that Armenia bears legal responsibility for military aggression against Azerbaijan.

Hajiyev addressed the Armenian foreign minister with the question “What are Armenian soldiers doing in the occupied Azerbaijani territories?”

The presidential assistant said the events taking place on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border are not an ordinary border clash, but are pre-planned by Armenia and are a continuation of military aggression against Azerbaijan.

Hajiyev associated Armenia’s provocation with the following reasons:

- Armenia tries to avoid the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and its responsibility for this conflict;

- Armenia tries to create a new source of tension in the region and poses the region with new threats;

- Seeking to involve the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in the conflict, Yerevan tries to conduct a dirty and irresponsible political game;

- Armenia aims to undermine the East-West transport corridor, regional connectivity projects, out of which it has remained;

- The Armenian leadership also try to divert attention from severe socio-economic problems emerging amid the widespread COVID-19 pandemic in the country;

Hajiyev noted that with the statement “Karabakh is Armenia and full stop”, the Armenian leadership clearly demonstrates the policy of annexing part of the Azerbaijani territories. “With such statements, Armenia undermines the format and the very essence of the negotiation process, mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs. All this is, first of all, is disrespect for the co-chairing countries.

He emphasized that all responsibility for the recent provocation on the border lies entirely with Armenia.

News.Az