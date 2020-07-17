Azerbaijani presidential assistant takes part in debates with Armenian PM's ex-advisor (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant to Azerbaijan’s President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev took part in debates with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s ex-diplomatic advisor Arsen Haratyan during the 'Inside Story' program, broadcasted by Aljazeera channel.

During the debates, the assistant to president proved that in accordance with international law, Armenia is responsible for the occupation of Azerbaijani territories.

He also noted that the negotiation process to resolve the conflict should be carried out in stages.

“As the first step in this regard, Armenia must withdraw its troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories,” said Hajiyev, noting that on the contrary, Armenia’s prime minister continues to disrupt the negotiation process with contradictory statements.

The official pointed out that the conflict resolution must be based on international law, the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the Helsinki Final Act.

Hajiyev also accused Armenia of conducting illegal activities, including the policy of illegal settlement in the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

As for the former advisor’s opinions on the alleged establishment of democracy in Armenia, Hajiyev stressed that democracy is the last issue that Armenia should talk about.

The Azerbaijani official went on to say that Armenia is establishing a revolutionary dictatorship, arresting journalists and oppositionists. “A democratic state does not occupy the territory of another country and does not carry out a policy of bloody ethnic cleansing.”

News.Az