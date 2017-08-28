+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani president’s aide awarded Order "For Service to Motherland".

The Azerbaijani president’s aide for economic reforms, Natig Amirov, has been awarded the Order “For Service to the Motherland” of the first degree.

Amirov was awarded by the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for his fruitful activity in the country’s civil service.

News.Az

News.Az