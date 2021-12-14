+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani president’s planned meetings in Brussels will affect ‘the future of the region’ – political scientist

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Brussels is of great importance in terms of several issues, political scientist Ahmad Alili told News.Az.

He noted that the Azerbaijani president’s scheduled participation in the Eastern Partnership (EaP) Summit, his planned meetings with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels are very important points.

“The EaP Summit and the planned meetings will have a decisive impact on the future of the region and also determine the future of the organization itself. Some important factors will be discussed at the summit,” Alili said.

The summit, according to the political scientist, will also clarify on what platforms the EU will develop its ties with Azerbaijan.

He pointed out that the second important point is the planned meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders.

“As is known, since the end of August, Russia had been actively mediating to organize a meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders on November 9. However, the Armenian prime minister turned down Moscow’s call for a meeting on November 9,” Alili said. “After a while later, the EU came up with a proposal to arrange a meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders on the sidelines of the upcoming EaP summit in Brussels. Both Baku and Yerevan agreed to hold a meeting in Brussels.”

“Armenia was trying to achieve EU’s active work on this matter instead of Russia and to delay the implementation of the agreements reached by joining various platforms. European Council Charles Michel and Yerevan believe that changing platforms is a positive maneuver for them. President Ilham Aliyev agreed to join these platforms without hesitation and showed that Azerbaijan has its own true arguments,” he added.

Alili described the scheduled meeting between the Azerbaijani leader and the NATO chief as the third important point.

“Azerbaijan’s military successes are closely followed by military blocs. The Turkey-Azerbaijan alliance arouses the interests of NATO and other military blocs. This meeting is of great importance,” said the political scientist, adding that expects positive outcomes of the meeting.

News.Az