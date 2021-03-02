Azerbaijani president’s press conference in spotlight of Ukraine 24 TV channel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s Ukraine 24 TV channel has highlighted Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s press conference for local and foreign media representatives on February 26.

The Azerbaijani head of state provided an insight into the successful military operations conducted by the Azerbaijani Army, mine clearing process, as well as the schedule for the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs), restoration process and crimes committed by Armenian Armed Forces’ in the liberated territories.

The channel featured the footages of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, highlighting the traces of extensive destruction of residential infrastructure, historical and religious monuments, as well as the IDP’s thoughts on Armenian atrocities.

“Ukraine 24” also highlighted the mine clearing process conducted in the liberated territories. Touching upon the restoration process, the channel said that three airports will be constructed in the liberated territories, including the Fuzuli International Airport.

News.Az