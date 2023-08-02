Azerbaijani President’s warning: It is necessary to clearly realize current geopolitical situation and balance of forces

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Another message to them is to clearly realize the current geopolitical situation and the balance of forces. For many years, leaders of Armenia were persuading their people that they have the strongest army in the world, that if the war starts they will come to Baku,” said President Ilham Aliyev when asked by the Euronews TV channel correspondent about a message to Armenians in Armenia, News.Az reports.

“All these narratives were absolutely false and were nothing more than propaganda. So, the war destroyed those narratives and not only that. It also destroyed a lot of ideological columns of the Armenian state,” the head of state added.

News.Az