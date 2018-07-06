Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani Prime Minister elected Chairman of State Oil Fund`s Supervisory Board

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani Prime Minister elected Chairman of State Oil Fund`s Supervisory Board

Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov was elected as the Supervisory Board`s Chair of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) according to the decision of the Supervisory Board which convened a meeting on July 6.

The Supervisory Board discussed the Fund`s annual report and audited financial statements for the year of 2017, SOFAZ`s 2017 budget execution project and the amendments to SOFAZ`s 2018 budget.

The Supervisory Board approved SOFAZ`s 2017 annual report and Auditor`s (PricewaterhouseCoopers) Report as submitted by the Executive Director of the Fund. While endorsing the Fund`s 2017 budget execution project and the amendments to SOFAZ`s 2018 budget, the Supervisory Board recommended these documents for the approval of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      