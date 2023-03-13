Azerbaijani prime minister meets with Albanian president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Albanian President Bayram Begay, who is on a visit to Baku, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized the importance of the 10th Global Baku Forum.

PM Asadov hailed the participation of the Albanian President at the special session dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The sides highlighted the historical significance of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Albania in terms of developing relations between the two countries.

The pair also praised the successful development of Azerbaijan-Albania cooperation in various areas, as they discussed prospects for relations in economy and trade, investments promotion, energy, agriculture, humanitarian and other spheres.

News.Az