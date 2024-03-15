Azerbaijani prime minister meets with UNAIDS executive director

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Prime Minister Ali Asadov has met with Winnie Byanyima, the Executive Director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), News.Az reports.

During the meeting, Winnie Byanyima hailed the significance of the 11th Global Baku Forum.

Ali Asadov highlighted Azerbaijan`s close cooperation and support for various UN institutions, including the UNAIDS.

He noted that combating HIV/AIDS is a fundamental priority of Azerbaijan`s national healthcare strategy.

The PM underscored that since 2006, the Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a five-year Action Plan to combat HIV/AIDS.

He underlined that program development aligns with recommendations and support from the World Health Organization, UNAIDS, and the Global Fund, and highlighted Azerbaijan's status as one of the countries with low infection rates.

The parties also reviewed the issues of cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the UNAIDS.

The meeting was also attended by Azerbaijan`s Minister of Health Teymur Musayev.

