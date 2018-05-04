Azerbaijani producers to take part in SIAL China 2018

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani producers will take part in the SIAL China 2018, Asia's Biggest Food Innovation Exhibition, to be held in Shanghai May 16-18, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Wine Producers and Exporters Association Elchin Madatov told on May 3.

"The entrepreneurs will take part in the exhibition through Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO),” he said. “Azerbaijani producers will traditionally participate in the exhibition with a single national stand. The delegation consisting of 20 entrepreneurs will represent the companies producing wine, juices, persimmons and other products."

Madatov added that the issue of opening the wine house of Azerbaijan in Shanghai will also be discussed during the visit of the Azerbaijani delegation, AzVision reports.

"The discussions are underway,” he said. “During the visit to China, we will thoroughly consider this issue. There are several issues mainly related to the creation of a legal entity. The wine house will be located in Shanghai’s free economic zone."

As part of the promotion of the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand in foreign markets, in 2017 Azerbaijan's products were exhibited at the Gulfood 2017 international food, beverage and hospitality exhibition in Dubai, the Prowein 2017 international trade fair for wines and spirits in Dusseldorf, the International Food Exhibition ANUGA, and the Worldfood Moscow 2017.

Moreover, 10 export missions were sent to foreign countries.

