Azerbaijani products may reach European markets on favorable terms

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev has met with the delegation led by Henrik Hololei, European Commission's Director General for Mobility and Transport.

Report informs referring to the Ministry of Economy that during the meeting, the minister said that the EU is one of the key trade partners of Azerbaijan. In 11 months of 2017, share of EU countries in Azerbaijan's foreign trade made 41%. Since 2012, the EU countries have invested about $ 15 billion in Azerbaijan. More than 1,400 companies from EU countries operate in Azerbaijan".

Giving information about improvement of Azerbaijan's transport infrastructure, transit potential of Baku, North-South, East-West transport corridors, Baku International Sea Trade Port, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project, the Minister of Economy said that Azerbaijan is interested in expanding relations with the EU in the field of transport, reaching cooperation in this direction the same level in the energy sector.

It was noted that at the beginning of February 2018, the Azerbaijani delegation will pay a visit to China and make a presentation on transit opportunities of Azerbaijan. Moreover, discussions will be continued in meetings with the EU in Brussels in March this year as a result of the meeting held in Baku in 2017 with the Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission, as well as involvement of EU member states' investment in Azerbaijan, access of Azerbaijani products to European markets under favorable conditions, expansion of cooperation in transport and freight transit will be discussed, international transport projects will be promoted.

H.Hololei noted that during the visit to Azerbaijan he held a number of meetings. He noted that Azerbaijan rapidly developed over the course of his 2011 visit and that the measures taken fully meet global challenges.

The sides also exchanged views on the EU-Azerbaijan Agreement project and other issues.

News.Az

News.Az