Azerbaijani products showcased at Bazar International de Luxembourg

Azerbaijan was represented by a large stand at the Bazar International de Luxembourg, which was organized by the country’s Embassy in the Kingdom of Belgium and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, News.Az reports.

Supported by Azerbaijani companies such as "Abad", "Azersun", "Azeripak", "Aspi", "Balkhoorma", "Meysari", "Savalan", "Shabyant", "Silkway", "Ravira", the country’s national stand donated the collected funds to fight global poverty. The stand promoted the country’s culture, as well as showcased its national products.

The publications of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, displayed at the stand decorated with national ornaments, helped visitors to discover history, culture, cuisine of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani stand also featured a video highlighting the cultural heritage of the country.

During the two-day event, visitors had an opportunity to taste and buy Azerbaijan’s high-quality national products such as wines, fresh tea, pomegranate juice, rose and fig jams, as well as traditional sweet pastry - baklava, shekerbura.

Kelaghai (a traditional Azerbaijani women's headwear), which was included in the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage with the support of President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, aroused great interest among visitors.

The stand, decorated with national ornaments, also featured fruits and vegetables (pomegranates, quinces, persimmon, feijoa, tomatoes, cucumbers).

Minister for Foreign and European Affairs of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel also visited Azerbaijan’s national stand to familiarize himself with the local products.

This year’s edition of the Bazar International is supporting 48 charities, spread across 7 areas in line with the United Nations' sustainable development goals.

News.Az