Azerbaijani products showcased at Gulfood 2019

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani companies are displaying their works at the 24th edition of Gulfood, the world’s largest annual food, beverage and hospitality exhibition, in Dubai,

Twenty-one companies are attending the exhibition with a single “Made in Azerbaijan” stand, which highlights fruits and vegetables, confectionary, lemonades, juices, mineral water, honey and milk products.

Azerbaijan`s stand attracts a large number of visitors, AZERTAC`s special correspondent reports.

Since its launch in 1987, the exhibition has grown to promote F&B trade between more than 180 countries annually. In 2018, Gulfood set a record with 97,000 visitors attending and over 5000 companies from over 185 different countries exhibiting their products.

This year the five-day mega exhibition features more than 5,000 local, regional and international companies from 120 countries.

News.Az

News.Az