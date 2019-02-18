Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani products showcased at Gulfood 2019

Azerbaijani companies are displaying their works at the 24th edition of Gulfood, the world’s largest annual food, beverage and hospitality exhibition, in Dubai,

Twenty-one companies are attending the exhibition with a single “Made in Azerbaijan” stand, which highlights fruits and vegetables, confectionary, lemonades, juices, mineral water, honey and milk products.

Azerbaijan`s stand attracts a large number of visitors, AZERTAC`s special correspondent reports.

Since its launch in 1987, the exhibition has grown to promote F&B trade between more than 180 countries annually. In 2018, Gulfood set a record with 97,000 visitors attending and over 5000 companies from over 185 different countries exhibiting their products.

This year the five-day mega exhibition features more than 5,000 local, regional and international companies from 120 countries.

