Azerbaijani products showcased at Gulfood 2020

Azerbaijani companies are displaying their products at the 25th edition of the Gulfood, the world’s largest annual food, beverage and trade exhibition, in Dubai

Twenty companies which manufacture milk and milk products, honey, nuts, juices, confectionary, vegetables, canned products, dried fruits and dates are attending the exhibition.

The 2019 edition of the show was the largest to date, attracting more than 98,000 visitors seeking business opportunities and exploring the latest F&B products and innovation.

The Gulfood 2020 will run till February 20.

News.Az

