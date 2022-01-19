Azerbaijani products showcased at int’l exhibition in Antalya

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 15 micro and small entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan have demonstrated their products at the 28th International Trade Food and Beverage Exhibition (Anfas Food Product) in Antalya, Turkiye.

According to the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (KOBIA), Azerbaijan`s stand features agricultural, food and beverage products manufactured in the country.

The exhibition brought together more than 450 entrepreneurs from about 50 countries.

Anfas Food Product is the largest and most prestigious trade fair in Turkiye. It covers all aspects of Mediterranean food and beverages like meat and dairy products, fruits and vegetables, confectionery and baked goods, dressings, seasonings and the complete range of drinks. Anfas Food Product is mainly visited by professional buyers of public institutions, hotels, supermarkets and fast-food restaurants who want to study and compare the offerings.

News.Az