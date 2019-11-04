Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani products showcased at int’l exhibition in Dubai

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijani products showcased at int’l exhibition in Dubai

For the first time, Azerbaijan’s products are being showcased at the Global Village international exhibition, which is traditionally held in Dubai (UAE) every y

With the joint organization of the agency and Azerbaijan’s Trade House in Dubai, as well as with the support of Azerbaijan’s trade mission in the UAE, Azerbaijan's pavilion was opened at the fair.

News about - Azerbaijani products showcased at int’l exhibition in Dubai

News about - Azerbaijani products showcased at int’l exhibition in Dubai

News about - Azerbaijani products showcased at int’l exhibition in Dubai

News about - Azerbaijani products showcased at int’l exhibition in Dubai

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      