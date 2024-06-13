Azerbaijani products to be available on Alibaba soon

Products from Azerbaijani companies will soon be featured on the Alibaba.com website.

This was announced by Tural Hajili, Deputy Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), News.Az reports.Speaking at a workshop on the Smart Industry Readiness Index (SIRI), Hajili informed that AZPROMO and Alibaba.com inked an agreement this year.“I have no doubt that this will improve economic relationships and create new avenues for Azerbaijani products to be sold abroad,” he added.

